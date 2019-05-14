0
Working Cow Homemade, Inc. Expands Recall of Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk
Working Cow Homemade, Inc. of St. Petersburg, FL is expanding its voluntary recall to include all ice cream manufactured from August 29, 2017 – October 11, 2018, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
