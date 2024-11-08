Sections
WATCH
74
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
2 Investigates
SEC Game Day
High School Football
Community
Elections 2024
House 2 Home
Steals and Deals
News
Local News
Elections
Consumer
Download News App
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Current Conditions
Stormtracker 2HD Radar
5 Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Pollen Count
School Closings
Report Closings
Free Weather App
Video
Watch Live
WSB Now
24/7 Severe Weather Team 2
WSB 24/7 News
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
2 Investigates
Sports
High School Football
Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete
SEC Game Day
Lottery Results
Back 2 School
Community
Family 2 Family
Local Programs
Share Your Pics!
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Traffic
Things 2 Do
Trending
Your pets
Contests
WSB-TV Contests
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Action News Staff
What's On WSB-TV
Speakers Bureau
EEO statement
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
House 2 Home
Celebrity
WSB Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Recalls
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken Due to Presence of Undeclared Egg Allergen
November 08, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
November 08, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen
0
View Comments
Most Read
Here’s what Trump said he’ll do immediately once he becomes president
Metro Atlanta city raises minimum employee hourly wage to more than $23
Teenage boy shot, killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex
FDA wants to remove popular decongestants from stores permanently that contain this ingredient
‘It ain’t nothing we can do:’ This Is It! restaurant on I-20 to shut down, customers upset at reason