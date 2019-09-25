  • Weaver Fundraising, Llc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds, Cashews, and Pecans in Trail's

    Updated:
    Weaver Fundraising, LLC (Indianapolis, IN) is voluntarily recalling 15 oz. tins containing Trail's End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch because they may inadvertently contain almonds, cashews and pecans.

