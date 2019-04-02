0
Wakefern Food Corp. Voluntarily Recalls Wholesome Pantry Organic Nut Butters Because of Possible
Wakefern Food Corp. has initiated a voluntary recall of a variety of Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses related to the recall have been reported.
