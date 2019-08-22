0
Voluntarily Recalls Grained Salmon Caviar 95g Because of Possible Health Risk
The product with these codes may have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
