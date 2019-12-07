  • Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. Issues Allergy Alert of Undeclared Soy and Tree Nut (Almonds) on Their

    Updated:
    Charlotte headquartered Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. is voluntarily recalling their 25lb box of Truly Good Foods South of the Border nut mix, Lot #29119, best by date 04/15/2020, item # 102340 and UPC # 094184110198 because it contains undeclared soy and tree nut (al-monds).

