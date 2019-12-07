0
Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. Issues Allergy Alert of Undeclared Soy and Tree Nut (Almonds) on Their
Charlotte headquartered Tropical Nut and Fruit Co. is voluntarily recalling their 25lb box of Truly Good Foods South of the Border nut mix, Lot #29119, best by date 04/15/2020, item # 102340 and UPC # 094184110198 because it contains undeclared soy and tree nut (al-monds).
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}