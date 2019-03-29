0
Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Blueberry Bread
Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters Inc. of Spokane, WA is recalling 15 loaves of Blueberry Bread because it may contain undeclared EGG. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}