Taher Voluntarily Recalls Veggie & Ranch Cups With Cauliflower Because of Possible Health Risk
Taher, Inc., in conjunction with Mann Packing Co., as part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, in an abundance of caution is announcing a voluntary recall of vegetable cups served in select locations in Minnesota.
