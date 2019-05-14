0
Sunstone Organics Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Select Kratom Products Due to Potential
Two lots of Sunstone Organics Kratom. These two lots include Sunstone Organics White Vein Kratom Lot 119 and Sunstone Organics Maeng Da Kratom Lot 124A in both capsules and powder form and in all sizes. The products have been found to potentially be contaminated with salmonella
