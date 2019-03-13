0
Stokes Healthcare Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Pilocarpine 0.1% Ophthalmic Solution
Stokes Healthcare Inc. is voluntarily recalling 1 lot of 81 units of Pilocarpine 0.1% Ophthalmic Solution, to the consumer and veterinarian office levels. The ophthalmic solution has been found to contain a higher level of the preservative benzalkonium chloride than is typical.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}