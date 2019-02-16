0
Smoked Alaska Seafoods, Inc. Recalls 6.5 oz Jars & Cans of Smoked Silver Salmon Because of Possible
Smoked Alaska Seafoods, Inc. of Wasilla, AK is recalling all jars and cans of Smoked Silver Salmon in 6.5 oz. containers with the production code of AL81111133 on the bottom of the jar/can because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
