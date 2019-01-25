0
SL: Recall of Thrive Market Nut Butters Due to Potential Health Risk
Thrive Market, Inc, is recalling all unexpired lots of the Thrive Market-branded nut butters listed below ("Product(s)") due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. On January 21, 2019, one of our suppliers notified us that it was issuing a recall of all nut butters it has manufactured since January 2018 because of a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in recent lots. Because the safety of our members is our absolute priority, we are expanding on our supplier's recall and are voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of all Thrive Market-branded nut butters manufactured by this supplier.
