0
Shivam Distributors Recalls "Dry Dates " Due to Undeclared Sulfites
Shivam Distributors of Longwood, FL is recalling its 7 ounce and 14 ounce packages of PARIVAR brand Dry Dates with batch # 125/BIBT because they contain high sulfite content, a preservative which could cause adverse health consequences with symptoms such as itchiness, upset stomach, headache.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}