Satur Farms' Recall of Baby Spinach Affects Prepared Food Items from Whole Foods Market Stores in
Updated:
0
Satur Farms' Recall of Baby Spinach Affects Prepared Food Items from Whole Foods Market Stores in
In response to a recall by Satur Farms, Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling various prepared foods items in eight states containing baby spinach because of a potential contamination of Salmonella.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}