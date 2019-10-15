0
Samurai, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish In Furikake Popcorn 5oz. Package
Samurai, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii is conducting a voluntary recall on 16,660 packages of Furikake Popcorn, because it may contain undeclared Fish. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
