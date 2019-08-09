0
Ruleau Brothers Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Eggs, Soy, and Anchovies in "Door County
Ruleau Brothers Inc. of Stephenson, MI, is recalling its 8 ounce containers of "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate" because they may contain undeclared allergens of Egg, Soy, and Anchovies. People who have allergies to Eggs, Soy, and Anchovies run the risk of serious or life-threatening all
