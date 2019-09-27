0
Rong Shing Trading Ny Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Ganchi Naiweitangpian Candies
RONG SHING NY Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 280-gram (9.8-ounce) packages of GANCHI NAIWEITANGPIAN candy because they may contain undeclared milk allergen. Consumers who are allergic to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this prod
