Rong Shing Trading Ny Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Eggs in Glam Day Nougat Candy
RONG SHING NY Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 6-ounce packages of GLAM DAY NOUGAT CANDY because they may contain undeclared milk and egg allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk and/ or eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this p
