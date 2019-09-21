0
Roland Foods, LLC Initiates a Voluntary Recall of Roland Red Lumpfish Caviar and Roland Black
Roland Foods, LLC of New York, New York is initiating a voluntary recall of its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.
