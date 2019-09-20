0
Ridley Block Operations Voluntarily Recalls a Batch of Ultralyx 2416-5 No Other Products are
Ridley Block Operations is voluntarily recalling one batch of Ultralyx 24-165. The product has been found to be out of specification, with elevated levels of non-protein nitrogen (NPN). The affected product could have adverse health effects on cattle.
