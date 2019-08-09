0
Ridge Properties LLC DBA Pain Relief Naturally Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of PRE-TAT,
Ridge Properties LLC DBA Pain Relief Naturally is voluntarily recalling 4 lots of 4% lidocaine topical cream & liquid gel products sold at the consumer level. FDA analysis has found these products to have microbiological contamination and the potency is higher than the labeled amount for lidocaine.
