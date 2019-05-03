  • Recall of Bittersweet & Feve Chocolate Bars Due to High Levels of Milk Allergens

    Today, Recchiuti Confections (San Francisco, CA) discovered two batches of their Bittersweet Chocolate Bar and two batches of their Feve Chocolate Bar contain high levels of milk protein after FDA sampling. No illnesses have been reported to date. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to

