Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Irbesartan and Irbesartan HCTZ
-- Prinston
Pharmaceutical Inc., dba Solco Healthcare LLC., has initiated a voluntary recall of one (1) lot of Irbesartan and seven (7) lots of Irbesartan HCTZ Tablets to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amount of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals.
