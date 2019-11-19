  • Precision Dose Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP 150 mg/10 mL

    Precision Dose Inc. is voluntarily recalling 5 lots of Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP 150 mg/10 mL to the consumer level. Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP 150 mg/10 mL, is being recalled because of potential N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) amounts above levels established by the FDA.

