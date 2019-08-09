0
Pita Pal Foods, LP Recalls Various Hummus and Dips Due to Possible Health Risk
Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston, TX has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019, due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility (not in finished product) during an FDA inspection.
