0
PharMEDium Services, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain Lots of Compounded Sterile
December 27, 2017 Lake Forest, IL PharMEDium Services, LLC (PharMEDium) is voluntarily recalling the below lots of drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile that is not sterile could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening. To date, PharMEDium has not received any reports of complaints related to the products but is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution following a commitment made during a recent inspection of the company's facility.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}