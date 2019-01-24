0
Perrigo Issues Allergy Alert For Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Puree With Nonfat
Perrigo Company, in coordination with The Kroger Company, is initiating a voluntary recall of one production lot of Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Fruit Puree with Nonfat Greek Yogurt (LOT L8159, best by 08/06/2019, produced in Spain) due to improper labeling that does not indicate the presence of milk, posing a potential risk to consumers with milk allergies.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}