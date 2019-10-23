0
Perrigo Company plc Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Ranitidine Due to Possible Presence of
As a precautionary measure, Perrigo Company plc announced today that it has initiated a voluntary, worldwide product recall to the retail customer level of ranitidine (all pack sizes). The recall is being taken due to possible presence of a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
