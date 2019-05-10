0
Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Mycophenolate Mofetil for
Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., is voluntarily recalling one lot of Mycophenolate Mofetil for Injection, USP to the hospital and retail pharmacy level. One vial of product was observed containing a glass fragment after reconstitution
