Northern Fisheries LTD. Voluntary Expanded Tuna Recall Press Release
Northern Fisheries LTD of Little Compton, RI, has expanded their voluntary recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Medallions (product of Vietnam) to include product sold directly to consumers. This recall is due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.
