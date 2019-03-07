0
Norbrook Laboratories Limited Recalls Veterinary Products for Health Risk
Norbrook Laboratories Limited of Newry, Northern Ireland is recalling two lots of Enroflox® 100 Injection (enrofloxacin), two lots of Noromectin® Injection (ivermectin) and two lots of Ivermax® 1% Injection (ivermectin) to the veterinarian/consumer level as a precautionary measure as product sterility cannot be assured. There is a concern that if the sterility of these products has been compromised, use of these products could result in introduction of infectious agents to the animal. This may result in the need for medical intervention(s) including, but not limited to the need for supportive care, antibiotics, and/or antifungal drugs.
