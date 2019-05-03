0
Nor Cal Food Solutions, LLC ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED Tree Nut – Walnut in The Purveyors
Nor Cal Food Solutions, LLC of Auburn, CA is announcing a recall of 567 cases of Pumpkin Pesto Tapenade, manufactured by Purveyors Kitchen, because it contains an undeclared tree nut (walnut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (walnuts) run the risk of serious or life-thr
