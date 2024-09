Niitakaya USA Inc. of Montebello, CA, is recalling All Best By dates of its 5.2 ounce (147 gram) packages of #3700 Shiso Katsuo Ninniku /#3701 Miso Katsuo Ninniku because they may contain undeclared Allergen of Fish (Bonito). People who have allergies to fish run the risk of serious or life-threaten