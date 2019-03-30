  • Nestle Purina PetCare Company Voluntarily Recalls a Limited Amount of Muse Wet Cat Food Natural

    Updated:
    Out of an abundance of caution, Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans. The product could contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard.

