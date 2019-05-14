  • Nature's Rx Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Silver Bullet 10x to Undeclared PDE-5 Inhibitors

    Nature's Rx is voluntarily recalling quantity lots of Silver Bullet 10x, description of dosage form to the hospital, retail or consumer level. This recall has been initiated because the product was found to contain undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil.

