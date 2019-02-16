0
Nature's Path Foods Recalls A Specific Production Run Of Envirokidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch And
Today, Nature's Path Foods announced a voluntary recall of a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals for they may contain undeclared gluten (wheat and barley). People who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not consume the cereals with the BEST BEFORE DATE listed below due to potential adverse health effects. Nature's Path is also removing any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.
