NadaMoo! Voluntarily Recalls Select Pints of Strawberry Cheesecake Due to Undeclared Almond

    Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company, d/b/a NadaMoo! ("NadaMoo!") announced a limited voluntary recall of approximately 26,000 pints of its Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because they contain an undeclared almond ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds

