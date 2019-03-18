  • Mylan Institutional LLC Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levoleucovorin Injection Due to the

    Mylan Institutional LLC is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of two lots (see table below) of Levoleucovorin Injection, 250 mg/25 mL to the consumer/user level. The lots were manufactured by Alidac Pharmaceuticals Limited and distributed by Mylan Institutional LLC.

