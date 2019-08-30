0
Mountain Mel's Essential Goods, LLC Recalls The Milk Lady's Herbal Tea Blend, Peaceful Baby Herbal
Mountain Mel's Essential Goods, LLC of Welches, OR is recalling The Milk Lady's Tea with LOT # ML6271950, Peaceful Baby Herbal Tea with LOT # PB781950, and Diges-Teas Herbal Tea with LOT # DT7619100, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious
