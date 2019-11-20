0
Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box)
Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box) product in the United States due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of pr
