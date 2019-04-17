0
Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz Due to Unexpected
Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a
limited voluntary recall in the United States of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies. This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.
