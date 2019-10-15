  • Mical Seafood Inc. Voluntarily Expands Tuna Recall for Possible Scombroid Poisoning

    Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City, FL, has voluntarily initiated an expanded recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku (products of Vietnam) due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.

