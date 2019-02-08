0
McDaniel Life-Line LLC Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Indian Herb
Felt, OK, McDaniel Life-Line LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Indian Herb to the consumer level. This product is being recalled because it is marketed without an approved NDA/ANDA. The therapeutic claims made in the labeling for this product establish that it is a drug because it is an article (other than food) intended to affect the structure or any function of the body. Additionally, the product contains ingredients that the Agency has determined to be caustic in nature that can cause serious injury.
