Life Rising Corporation Recalls Chinese Herbal Supplements Because of Possible Health Risk

    Life Rising Corporation of Willowbrook, IL is recalling Life Rising Holder-W Holder Warmer capsules, Life Rising NECK-ND Neck Clear capsules, and HoliCare Metabolism Cleansing (MET-CLS) tablets because the products have the potential to contain excessive levels of lead.

