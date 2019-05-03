  • Licata Enterprises Asks For Volunary Recall of Multiple Vitamin Because of A Possible Fish Allergen

    Updated:
    Licata Enterprieses of Huntington Beach, California is recalling its The Supreme One / Theravits 100 multiple vitamin (all lots) due to the discovery of a confusing labeling issue which could cause cause individuals allergic to fish oils to ingest the product in error.

