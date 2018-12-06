0
Kroger Louisville Division Recalls Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food Because of Elevated
Following a recall by Sunshine Mills, Inc., the Kroger Louisville division announced it has removed from sale Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food produced by the supplier. The dog food was sold in one Kroger store located at 2440 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. Only Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food with the listed UPC numbers and Best by Dates are affected by this recall. The recall was initiated because the product had the potential to contain an elevated level of Vitamin D, which may cause renal failure.
