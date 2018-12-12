Kotex company announces recall of some tampons

Kimberly-Clark officials have announced a voluntary product recall of its U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency. The recall affects products sold in Canada and North America.
The recall is limited to tampons manufactured between Oct, 7, 2016 and Oct. 18, 2018 and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.
The company said in a statement they have received reports of the tampons unraveling or coming apart upon removal. Some women have had to seek medical attention to "remove tampon pieces left in the body," Kimberly-Clark said.
There have also been reports of infections, vaginal irritation and other symptoms.
The company is urging anyone impacted by the recall to contact them:
Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall.
