0
Kingston Pharma, LLC RECALLS " DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" Because of Possible
Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, NY is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans. Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}