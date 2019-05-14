  • Kingston Pharma, LLC RECALLS " DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" Because of Possible

    Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, NY is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans. Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce

