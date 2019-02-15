0
Kingston Pharma, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of All Lots of "DG™ Baby Gripe Water Due to Undissolved
Kingston Pharma, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of "DG™ Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts" to the consumer level due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.
