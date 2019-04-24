0
Jurox Incorporated is Voluntarily Recalling Two Lots of Alfaxan Unpreserved, an Intravenous
This recall has been initiated due to an out of specification result for clarity observed in the stability program.
The presence of the aluminum phosphate precipitate presents a potential risk that intravascular (I.V.) injection of product containing this precipitate could result in blood vessel in
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}